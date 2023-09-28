Wisley housing plans unsustainable, local residents say
A proposed development of 1,730 houses near RHS Wisley is "unsustainable", local residents say as a public inquiry gets underway.
Taylor Wimpey wants to build the homes on the former Wisley Airfield in Surrey.
The Royal Horticulture Society has raised concerns over possible noise, pollution and transport.
Taylor Wimpey said the benefits "significantly and demonstrably" outweighed any harm.
The intention is to have a GP surgery, a primary school, bus services and new cycle lanes as part of the development, but local residents say the road infrastructure cannot support the number of people living in the new homes.
The inquiry, which is expected to last several weeks. will consider:
- The impact on the ecology and protected sites
- Impact on roads
- Sustainable travel choices such as cycling and buses
- Air quality
Susanna Harington, who lives in a hamlet just outside Ripley village, told BBC Radio Surrey: "The infrastructure is not there to support a town within a village. Our lanes are too narrow and dangerous."
Her husband, Roy Harrington, said: "Unless you rebuilt the entire road infrastructure including all the country lanes, which would destroy completely the character of the area, you're stuck with what you've got, and it just can't take the load."
Jake Thorold, lawyer for the Wisley Action Group, Ockham Parish Council and RHS Wisley, said: "The application scheme is unsustainable."
He said the residents living on the development would be "reliant on travelling outside of the settlement to meet everyday needs".
Bosses at a Royal Horticultural Society garden have said the proposed housing development nearby could harm heritage assets and plants on its site.
The developer acquired the site in March 2020 and submitted plans to Guildford Borough Council in July.
Taylor Wimpey said it would also be building a country park with more than 6,700 new trees and shrubs, native scrubland and wildlife habitat, and a visitor centre.
A spokesman said: "The site will also provide a range of sustainable modes of transport which includes e-bike hire, car club membership and new bus services to key local destinations, with bus stops within 200m of each new home."
