Shepperton Studio's £1m riverside walk unveiled in Surrey
Shepperton Studios has unveiled a £1 million walk on the River Ash in Surrey.
The one-mile (1.75km) Studios Walk, which takes a looped route along the site's boundary, includes a new bridge.
Biodiversity enhancements include new bird and bat boxes, and wildlife refuge areas, where access is restricted, the studios said.
Shepperton Studios is providing funds of £300,000 over the next 15 years to help maintain the site.
Andrew Smith, corporate affairs director for the Pinewood Group, which owns Shepperton Studies, said: "We hope the rejuvenation of this valuable resource will be enjoyed by our neighbours and the local community of Spelthorne for years to come."
The studio's £300,000 grant will be used by Spelthorne Borough Council to maintain the site.
Malcolm Beecher, chair of the council's environment and sustainability committee, said; "The project has opened up a new walking route that will allow residents to roam among the trees and enjoy views of the river from areas which were previously inaccessible.
"We hope residents enjoy sightings of kingfishers, stag beetles and all of the other wonderful wildlife that call the River Ash and its surroundings home."
