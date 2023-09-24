Surrey County Council: Free bus travel for Ukrainian refugees extended
Free bus travel for Ukrainian refugees in Surrey has been extended into next year.
Run under the Homes for Ukraine scheme, it has been extended from December until the end of March 2024.
Eight bus operators are offering free travel on their most popular routes.
Matt Furniss, cabinet member for transport, infrastructure and growth at Surrey County Council, said: "Users have reported benefits in reducing isolation and improving mental health.
"The scheme has already proven to be a great help for Ukrainian families as they settle into a new life here in Surrey and it's great that it will continue."
New users can still sign up to the programme, originally introduced in June 2022.
Similar schemes have been offered to Ukrainian refugees around the country.
