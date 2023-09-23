Guildford safe space pop up opens for new students
An overnight pop up to provide medical assistance and a safe space for students in Surrey has been opened.
St John Ambulance is operating the centre in Guilford aimed primarily at students on freshers' week.
Skilled first aiders and healthcare professionals will be on hand to offer guidance and support.
Alex Cox, from St John in Surrey, said: "We aim to make sure that anyone who goes on a night out in Guildford can do so without fear."
The pop up is open between 22:00-04:00 BST on Friday and Saturday nights.
St John volunteers will be working alongside other organisations including the Street Angels.
The organisation said the pop up centre is located on North Street next to the Friary Centre (opposite McDonald's).
