Banstead: Decision due on plans for 53 extra-care apartments
Plans for a five-storey building providing 53 extra-care apartments in Banstead will go before councillors this week.
With 21 parking spaces, the proposed development at the former Bentley Day Centre site in The Horseshoe would provide accommodation for older people with care and support on site.
Officers from Surrey County Council have recommended the approval of the plans.
A decision will be made on Wednesday.
Surrey County Council received 11 objections to the plans, largely relating to the previous scheme which was 20m tall, and has now been reduced to 17m.
Reigate and Banstead Borough Council objected to the plans on the basis of the building being "out of character" with the surrounding area.
It also raised concerns about the number of parking spaces being enough for the development.
