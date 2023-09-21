Tandridge District Council failings prompt warning from Michael Gove
- Published
A woman has been compensated for the "aggressive and intimidating" behaviour of a council housing officer, prompting the involvement of Michael Gove.
Mr Gove said Tandridge District Council had "failed an extremely vulnerable resident", following a report by the Housing Ombudsman.
He wrote to the authority to formally warn that he would be taking "a personal interest" in how it delivered for residents.
The council has apologised.
In August, Mr Gove, the secretary of state levelling up, housing and communities, wrote to the council's chief executive David Ford and said residents, "particularly those who are vulnerable", should expect their needs to be "understood and acted upon".
Catherine Sayer, leader of the council, said she was "sincerely sorry for the distress and inconvenience".
