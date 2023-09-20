Smoking ban proposed for Runnymede council owned properties
Residents living in homes owned by a Surrey council could be banned from smoking on their balconies.
On Wednesday evening, Runnymede Borough Council's housing committee will meet to discuss the proposal.
It comes following a survey in which a majority of respondents said smoking should not be allowed on balconies.
The council said the proposed ban was due to the "anti-social impact of smoking" as well as limiting cigarette litter falling from balconies.
The proposed ban comes following a recommendation in January to carry out a consultation with impacted tenants.
Out of 174 residents, 40 responded to the local authority survey - 83% of whom were non-smokers.
- Four people said smoking should not be allowed on a balcony that is next to another home
- 16 people said it should not be allowed on any balcony
- 20 people said it should not be allowed if it causes a "nuisance" to other residents
Council papers stated smoking caused a "nuisance" when cigarette smoke was "blown from one balcony to another".
All who said smoking should not be allowed on a balcony identified themselves as a non-smoker, the council said.
The local authority said it expected enforcement to be relatively straightforward with the majority of tenants adopting the new rules "following clear communication" on "how balconies should be used".
