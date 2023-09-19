Shepperton: Thousands sign petition opposing flood relief channel
Almost 50,000 people have signed a petition opposing a proposed route for a flood relief channel.
The River Thames Scheme will aim to reduce the risk of flooding for 11,000 homes and 1,600 businesses in Surrey and London.
It will see a new river channel built in two sections close to the Thames.
Open water swimmers in Shepperton fear the channel would damage the water quality of their lake, which they have asked to be left out of the scheme.
The campaign's leader Emma Jackson told BBC Radio Surrey: "The scheme obviously is needed. What we are against though is ruining an already useful facility that serves the community locally."
The River Thames Scheme is looking at alternative routes.
