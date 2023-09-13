Byfleet: Anger over items 'recovered' from storage unit fire
A man who lost belongings in a storage unit fire in Surrey has called on bosses at the site to return items which may have survived the blaze.
Access Self Storage in Byfleet was demolished after the fire on 18 May.
Phil Curry told BBC Radio Surrey he believed some of his possessions may not have been destroyed, but the company has not confirmed this.
Access said it is working with insurers to return the "small number" of items that have been recovered.
Mr Curry was storing possessions, including photographs of his children and his late daughter's bible, as he prepared to move to a new flat.
"I was there almost every day as they were doing the demolition," he told BBC Radio Surrey.
"When they got to the part where my stuff was, it was the corner of the building that did not burn."
A spokesperson for Access Self Storage said: "Our contractor was able to recover a very small number of items, all of which had suffered extensive damage, but which have now been stored securely off site at another self storage facility.
"Our insurers have been made aware of the small number of recovered items and together we are now working with them on how best to return those items to their owners.
"We do understand customers want to know whether any of their items have been recovered. We are working as quickly as possible and will contact those customers in the coming weeks."
