Maternity services at Frimley Park and Wexham Park hospitals judged good
Maternity services run by Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust have been judged good by inspectors.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) also judged Frimley Park Hospital in Frimley as outstanding overall and Wexham Park Hospital in Slough, Berkshire, as good overall.
The CQC's rating for the trust remains good overall.
The inspections in May were part of a national programme to assess the quality of maternity services.
Carolyn Jenkinson, CQC deputy director of secondary and specialist care, said: "Leaders had the skills and abilities to help staff meet the needs of women and other people using services.
"They also supported and encouraged staff to develop their skills for the benefit of people using services."
Inspectors expressed concerns over an early warning system meant to gather data, with observations not always recorded correctly on the system, with potential risks not automatically calculated.
"Following these concerns, the service has made improvements and observations are now recorded on the electronic system which is more efficient," said Ms Jenkinson.
The report also said compliance with training at Frimley Park should meet targets to ensure safety, while at Wexham Park the leadership team needed to improve staffing levels in the maternity department.
