Deepcut: Man badly injured after being hit twice by a car
- Published
A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after twice being hit by a car in Surrey, police have said.
The victim, in his 20s, was struck by a black Ford at about 19:30 BST on Sunday in Deepcut.
Surrey Police said the man was targeted by three men, first in Blackdown Road and then on Deepcut Bridge Road.
The force described two of the suspects as male and in their early 20s, with one said to be black with curly hair and about 5ft 7in (1.7m) tall.
One of the other suspects was described as white, about 6ft 2in (1.8m), with blond hair and light facial hair.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.