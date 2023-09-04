Surrey County Council launches on demand mini bus scheme
An on demand bus service is expanding into five Surrey towns from Monday as part of a sustainable travel push.
Surrey Connect uses accessible mini buses which can be booked any time, rather than operating on a traditional timetable.
Buses will run in Tandridge, Cranleigh, Farnham, West Guildford and Longcross.
Surrey County Council (SCC) said it was funding the scheme following the success of a service launched in Mole Valley in 2022.
The authority said the scheme would "improve access to sustainable transport in areas of the county where there are fewer bus services."
Journeys can be booked online with 30 minutes notice or up to seven days ahead.
Fares are charged based on how many miles are travelled starting from £2 for adults.
