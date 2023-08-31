Ash: Level crossing closure plans takes step forward
Plans to close a level crossing which holds drivers about eight times an hour have moved a step forward.
Guildford Borough Council's project for a £44.5m road bridge in Ash will start on 19 September and take about 18 months.
The council hopes the bridge will ease traffic issues in the area.
Two drop-in sessions for people to take a closer look at the plans and discuss them with council officials are scheduled next month.
Officials hope the new bridge will remove safety risks around the crossing which is deemed by Network Rail as a "medium-high risk".
The council described the crossing as a "traffic congestion hotspot" as it holds drivers, pedestrians and cyclists about eight times an hour.
The two drop-in sessions will take place at the Small Hall at the Ash Centre on 21 and 22 September.
