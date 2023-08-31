Guildford council freezes recruitment in spending review
A Surrey council which was facing bankruptcy has put a freeze on recruitment as part of its financial recovery plan.
Guildford Borough Council said it will also be reviewing all existing agency and interim staff, and consultants.
In July the council said it would impose strict financial controls before considering a Section 114 notice, which prohibits spending.
The authority said challenges were due to a "legacy of ambitious decisions".
The borough council is facing a £300m debt, which is expected to rise.
The Lib Dem council said a finance review had unearthed accounting issues.
Following an extraordinary full council meeting on Wednesday, the authority said budgets would be reduced in areas where allocated money had not been spent.
The recruitment freeze will be in place until October when it will be reviewed by the full council as part of the mid-term financial plan update.
