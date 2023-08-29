Sara Sharif: Pakistan police widen search for family
Pakistan police have said they are widening the search for the family of Sara Sharif - the 10-year-old girl found dead at her home in Surrey.
Sara's body was discovered by police at an address in Hammond Road, Woking, on 10 August.
Sara's father Urfan, his partner and Mr Urfan's brother, flew to Pakistan the following day.
An inquest into Sara's death is due to open at Woking Coroner's Court on Tuesday.
Pakistan police told the BBC they had expanded the search to two more areas around the city of Jhelum - taking the total to four areas, having received new information from multiple sources.
A post-mortem examination failed to establish an exact cause of death, with Surrey Police saying further tests were being carried out.
The three people who are wanted by the police are Sara's father, Urfan Sharif, 41, his partner, Beinash Batool, 29, and his brother, Faisal Malik, 28.
Officers also said Mr Sharif, 41, made the 999 call from Pakistan leading to them finding Sara's body, shortly after landing in Islamabad.
It later emerged Surrey Police had previous contact with the family, which the force described as "historic".
Surrey County Council also said the family were known to the authorities.
