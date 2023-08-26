Upper Thames: Charity launches new volunteer patrol boat at busy periods
- Published
A new volunteer patrol boat has been launched to provide safety along the Upper Thames during busy periods.
Maritime Volunteer Service (MVS) formally launched its 13ft (4m-long) boat at Shepperton, Surrey, on Wednesday.
It will patrol at weekends when the river is at its busiest with leisure boaters, paddle boarders and open water swimmers.
The boat, Surrey Volunteer, will cover a stretch from Molesey to Shepperton.
It will be manned by volunteers from the Kingston MVS, and its launch was marked in the traditional manner of bubbly poured over its bow.
Civic leaders and volunteers attended the launch of the boat, which has been funded through donations from Surrey County Council and the River Thames Society (RTS).
Council sponsor Steve Bax said: "I've been aware of river safety for years, but was particularly keyed in by the death last year of a young lad who drowned.
"Since Covid there has been an epidemic of dangerous behaviour by young people in particular. This is why I backed this project. I am sure it will make a positive contribution on the river."
Chairman of the RTS, Peter Finch, said: "The RTS has been keen to support ways of enhancing river safety. The MVS is well-equipped to help and it's also important to give people the opportunity to increase river and boating skills."
The Surrey Volunteer will complement an existing MVS launch, the Blue Light, which patrols upriver from Teddington Lock, covering Kingston, Surbiton and Thames Ditton to Molesey lock.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.