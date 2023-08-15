Ashtead: Investigation reopened into death on rail crossing
- Published
An investigation has been reopened into the death of an elderly woman who was struck by a train on a level crossing.
The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said "new evidence has been made available" since it published its report into the incident near Ashtead, Surrey, in April last year.
The 85-year-old victim, not named in the report, was walking on a footpath and bridleway crossing.
The Chief Inspector of Rail Accidents said new evidence may be "significant".
The original RAIB report, published in February concluded that the woman had been unable to see the train because it was hidden by another train going the other way.
It went on: "A probable underlying factor was that Network Rail had not provided any effective additional risk mitigation at the crossing, despite having previously deemed the risk to users to be unacceptable."
The RAIB recommended Network Rail addresses the risk to pedestrians at crossings of this type when a second train can be hidden, and implements "appropriate interim risk mitigations" at crossings awaiting "long-term solutions" to safety issues.
Network Rail said at the time it had added more signage at the crossing and will install warning lights.
The company has been approached for fresh comment after the reopening of the investigation.
