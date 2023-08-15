Sara Sharif: International manhunt over death of 10-year-old girl
An international manhunt for three people continues following the death of 10-year-old Sara Sharif.
A post-mortem examination is due to take place later for Sara, whose body was found in her empty home in Woking, Surrey, on Thursday, following a call for her welfare.
Surrey Police said the three people they are trying to locate left the country the previous day.
The local Imam said the community had been shocked by her death.
Hafiz Hashmi, Imam of the Shah Jahan Mosque, said he has not been able to sleep in recent days.
He told BBC Radio Surrey: "We are immensely shocked and saddened. Can't believe something like this can happen to such an innocent child.
"We don't know the circumstances around the death so we pray for the girl's soul to be at peace. We pray that we are able to find the truth surrounding her death so that loved ones can lay the girl to rest.
"People are shocked, they can't believe this can happen to such an innocent child."
