Woking murder inquiry: Girl, 10, was alone in house when found
- Published
Detectives investigating the death of a 10-year-old girl at a house in Surrey have said no-one else was in the property when she was discovered.
The girl was found at the address in Hammond Road, Woking, at about 02:50 BST on 10 August.
Detectives are trying to trace three people who they say were known to the girl and who have left the country. No arrests have been made.
A post-mortem examination is due to be held on Tuesday afternoon.
The girl has yet to be formally identified, and officers are still at the property.
The three people they wish to speak to are believed to have left the country on 9 August. Surrey Police said it is working with the international authorities to locate them.
The deceased girl's family have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.
