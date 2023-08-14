Woking murder inquiry: Girl, 10, found dead in house named locally
- Published
A 10-year-old girl found dead at a house in Surrey has been named locally as Sara.
Detectives are still looking for three people known to the girl and who have left the country. No arrests have been made.
The girl, whose surname has yet to be confirmed, was alone when found at the property at about 02:50 BST on 10 August.
A post-mortem examination will be held on Tuesday afternoon.
Formal identification has yet to take place, and investigators are still at the property in Hammond Road, Woking.
The three people detectives wish to speak to are believed to have left the country on 9 August. Surrey Police said it is working with the international authorities to locate them.
A Surrey Police spokesperson said: "Detectives have confirmed that no other people were present at the address when they attended in the early hours of Thursday morning.
"The three people they would like to speak to were known to the victim. Formal identification is yet to take place but we understand the child has been named locally."
The deceased girl's family have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.
On Thursday, Det Ch Insp White said: "Our officers are working hard to build a picture of what happened.
"We have no reason to believe there is any risk to the public."
A local church, St Mary's Horsell in Woking was opened on Friday so the community could attend for "prayer, reflection or comfort".
Speaking after the discovery of Sara's body, a neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, described the area as a "pretty normal" neighbourhood, adding: "There is no real activity going on."
Another local added: "The area is very peaceful. It is busy during term time with children walking to and from. But it's a lovely, vibrant place normally."
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.