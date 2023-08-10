Woking murder investigation after death of girl, 10
A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a 10-year-old girl was discovered in Surrey.
She was found after police officers were called to an address in Hammond Road, Woking, at about 02:50 BST following a concern for safety.
Det Ch Ins Debbie White said it was "a devastating incident".
Police had identified a number of individuals they would like to speak to and were not looking for anyone else, she said.
Det Ch Ins White said: "Our officers are working hard to build a picture of what happened.
"We have no reason to believe there is any risk to the public."
There was a significant police presence near the address in Hammond Road, which would remain over the coming days, she added.
The girl's family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.