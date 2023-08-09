Surrey Police reveals details of Mount Brown HQ revamp
Early plans for a revamped police headquarters in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty have been revealed.
Mount Browne, which has been Surrey Police's HQ since 1949, sits just outside Guildford town centre, within the Surrey Hills.
A small part will be sold off, with the rest of the site developed. The contact centre, dog training school, office space and car park will be relocated.
Surrey's police and crime commissioner said the site would stay "very leafy".
When the planning application goes to Guildford Borough Council, considerations will include the neighbouring St Catherine's Conservation Area and ancient woodland on site.
There are also tree preservation orders on other woodland at Mount Browne.
Surrey Police and Crime Commissioner Lisa Townsend said: "We're not chopping down a single tree."
She said the force and her office had been working "incredibly closely" with the council on the early plans for work, which will be phased over three to four years.
The force had considered relocating its HQ to a site in Leatherhead, but the decision to stay at Mount Browne was "overwhelmingly what staff and officers wanted" and "better value for the taxpayer".
The public can comment on plans as part of a pre-application consultation on the Surrey Police website until midnight on Friday.