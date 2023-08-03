Dorking: Driver dies in single-vehicle crash near Forest Green
A man has died in a single-vehicle crash.
It happened in Ockley Road, Forest Green, near Dorking, Surrey, about 20:45 BST on Wednesday.
Police said the victim, who had been driving the vehicle, died at the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the collision.
The road was closed in both directions for several hours. Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.
