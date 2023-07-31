Hobbledown: Adventure farm park closes after E. coli infections
An adventure farm park has been temporarily closed after three children fell ill with E. coli infections after visiting the attraction.
Hobbledown, near Epsom in Surrey, has been shut since 27 July while investigations into the bacterial infections take place.
Both the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and Epsom & Ewell Borough Council are testing at the site.
The farm park said it was "an unusual and, thankfully, rare event".
The attraction has contacted all of its visitors since 12 July, to advise them of possible symptoms.
Trish Mannes, regional deputy director for UKHSA South East, said it was investigating potential sources of infections and putting precautionary measures in place to prevent further cases.
She said STEC (Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli) can cause diarrhoea, vomiting and severe abdominal pain. In a small number of people, it can lead to more serious outcomes, she added.
'Good hygiene'
"Whilst STEC is very infectious, the most effective way to prevent the spread of the illness is by following good hygiene such as washing hands thoroughly, particularly after using the toilet, handling raw meat, before meals and after contact with animals," she advised.
Alcohol gel is not effective in preventing E.coli infections.
The UKHSA is advising anybody developing symptoms since attending the farm to contact NHS 111.
In an email to visitors, Hobbledown Epsom owner Nick de Candole said: "Please be assured we take all possible precautions to ensure the safety of our guests...
"This is an unusual and, thankfully, rare event, and if you have not exhibited any symptoms, there is nothing to worry about."
No date has been set for reopening the farm at this stage, according to the UKHSA.