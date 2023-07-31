Surrey kidnapping: Man who held victim at knifepoint jailed
A man has been jailed after kidnapping and holding a 67-year-old against his will.
The victim's ordeal began when Jason Daniels broke into his Surrey home in January 2021.
Daniels bound, blindfolded and forced the man to make bank transfers to him, before taking his car, police said.
The 43-year-old, from Maidenhead, appeared at Kingston Crown Court on Friday where he received a sentence of 14 years and two months.
Surrey Police said the victim awoke to someone breaking into his home in Staines-Upon-Thames. Daniels entered his bedroom, tied his hands and feet with duct tape and covered his eyes and mouth.
Daniels later untied him and put a knife to his throat while asking him to transfer money into his bank account, officers added.
'Extremely traumatic situation'
The victim was then taken to his car and forced to drive to a multi storey car park in Maidenhead, police said. He was taken into an apartment block where he was bound, blindfolded and made to make further bank transfers.
He was told to inform his bank that the money was for construction work on his home, and that if he did not do as he was told his sons would be hurt.
After repeated calls from his son, Daniels told the victim to arrange to meet his son back at the house so he could check on him.
They returned to the house where Daniels hid in the ground floor bedroom. The victim's son noticed his father looked ill and appeared to be making gestures suggesting someone was in the house.
Daniels was later arrested in the victim's Range Rover close to the victim's address.
Det Con Claire Catcheside said: "This was an extremely traumatic situation for the victim to be caught up in, and this is reflected in the sentenced handed out to Daniels."
