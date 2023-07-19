NHS trust apologises after patient given test results in café
An NHS trust has apologised after a patient was given test results in a Costa Coffee café within a hospital.
The wife of a patient at Royal Surrey County Hospital in Guildford made the complaint about her husband's care and treatment in the emergency department.
Concerns were also raised that an infection was missed and the patient did not have an examination despite a lengthy wait.
The trust said it has apologised directly to the patient.
The complaint appeared in a list of "upheld complaints" received by the Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust between December 2022 and February 2023.
In response, the trust said the care and treatment provided "did not reflect the standard of service that the trust aims to deliver" and that the doctor concerned will be asked to reflect on how the care and treatment he provided at the time could have been improved.
The trust said it strives to be "transparent with our community, publishing patient feedback and any learnings we have made on our website".
"We have, of course, apologised to the patient directly when they raised their concern. We have learnt from this case and shared with our teams how care and treatment provided at the time could be improved," they added.
The BBC has approached the trust for further details surrounding the delivery of the results.
