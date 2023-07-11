St Peter's Hospital access disrupted by burst water main
Patients, staff and visitors to a Surrey hospital have been warned that access has been restricted after a burst water main caused flooding.
St Peter's Hospital in Chertsey said road closures in the area had caused delays, with St Peter's Way closed in both directions for a time.
Affinity Water said the burst in Guildford Road was disrupting water supplies in the GU25 and KT16 area.
The flooding had affected the M25 at junction 11.
The exit slip road from the motorway to the A320 St Peter's Way was closed due to the flooding but has since reopened.
Affinity Water posted on its website: "Our repair team are on site and have now exposed the pipe however it is a split and therefore will require a full length cut out. Due to the complications, further digging is required."
St Peter's Way has since been cleared, however Guildford Road is likely to be closed for "a few days" while repairs are carried out, the water company says.
