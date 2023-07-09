Man arrested after Surbiton hotel and garage stabbings
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two people were stabbed in Surbiton.
One person is believed to have been assaulted at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, in Portsmouth Road, Long Ditton, at about 13:35 BST on Sunday, Surrey Police said.
A second man was then attacked at a BMW garage next door, a spokesperson for the force added.
Both were taken to hospital following the incident.
The spokesperson said: "While we appreciate that this may be extremely concerning, we would like to reassure you that we believe this was an isolated incident.
"An investigation is under way to establish the circumstances of the incident and remains ongoing."
Police are appealing for anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist the investigation to get in touch.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.