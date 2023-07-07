Surrey fire chief warns of bonfire risk after 2022's wildfires
Surrey's fire chief has criticised people who have bonfires, after the county saw a rise in wildfires.
Dan Quin, Surrey Fire and Rescue's chief officer, said residents needed to be challenged over their "rationale" with regards to bonfires.
He made the call after last summer saw several wildfires in the county, and this year has already seen fires at Ash Ranges and Frensham Common.
Mr Quinn told a Surrey council meeting that last summer was "unprecedented".
The hottest day of 2022 was Surrey fire brigade's busiest for 70 years, he told members of Surrey County Council's Communities, Environment and Highways Select Committee.
Mr Quin said there was still a "prevalence" of people lighting bonfires.
"I cannot fathom why that would be sensible to do, or why you would want to do it at that time," he said.
"We need to challenge our residents about the rationale for that."
Last summer saw serious wildfires at Coldharbour Common in Dorking and Hankley Common, near Elstead.
Mr Quin said staff have since been given additional training in wildfires and have also received specialised wildfire personal protective equipment.