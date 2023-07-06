London man avoids jail over Epsom Derby track protest
- Published
An animal rights activist has avoided jail after running on to the racecourse at the Epsom Derby.
Ben Newman, 32, from Hackney, east London, pleaded guilty before Guildford Crown Court in Surrey.
He was one of 31 people arrested on 3 June, including 12 on the racecourse grounds.
The Animal Rising activist was chased by police as the crowd jeered before officers tackled him and pulled him away a minute before the horses passed.
The protest happened after the Jockey Club, which owns Epsom Downs, was granted an injunction banning the Animal Rising group from intervening in the event.
On Wednesday, Home Secretary Suella Braverman held a summit at Downing Street with police and sports bodies, including the Lawn Tennis Association, the Premier League and the England and Wales Cricket Board to discuss plans to step up security at summer sporting events.
That afternoon, Just Stop Oil protesters threw orange confetti and jigsaw pieces on to court 18 at Wimbledon, stopping play twice.
It came after members of the group invaded the pitch at Lord's last week during the second Ashes Test.