Byfleet fire: Calls for access to storage depot after fire
Owners of property lost in a fire at a storage depot in Surrey are calling for access to the burnt out building.
The group, who will hold a vigil at the site in Byfleet, say their aim is to recover any remaining items.
Access Self Storage says it plans to rebuild the site following the fire which broke out on 18 May.
Demolition work is due to commence this week, with the company stating: "We understand the impact the fire has had for our customers and staff."
Todd Hunt said he was undergoing a house renovation at the time and felt it was safer to place family heirlooms into storage.
"We thought we were doing the right thing," he said.
"My father unfortunately died close to 20 years ago and had written me a letter, which I hadn't had the confidence to read.
"That was in a special box, waiting for the time when I could read it, but that went."
'Right to salvage'
Marcella Toussaint, from Byfleet, said a group of 254 people who lost property in the fire want access to the building.
"We don't want to stop them from demolishing the building, that's their right," she said. "But we would like them to grant us the right to salvage.
"In a fire, until you actually go, no matter how bad it looks, you never know if anything was saved."
An Access Self Storage spokesperson said following an inspection by Woking Borough Council, the building was deemed "imminently dangerous" and must be demolished.
"Since the fire, nobody has been allowed to access the building because it is too dangerous," they said.
"During demolition, the contractors will be sensitive to allowing investigators access where it is safe to enter, as well as being aware of the possibility of finding potentially salvageable property belonging to customers."
The company said while salvaging items was unlikely, contractors have been instructed to take due care.
