Woking debt: Business as usual at bankrupt council, says leader
The leader of bankrupt Woking Borough Council has said it's "business as usual" for the authority.
Liberal Democrat council leader Ann Marie Barker has told residents bins will still be collected, council rents paid, housing repairs done and planning applications decided.
She warned, however, there were changes to come and difficult decisions.
Councillors have backed a series of recommendations as the authority faces debts which are forecast to hit £2.6bn.
Earlier this month, the council issued a Section 114 notice to halt all non-essential spending. Recommendations agreed on Tuesday included a programme of savings to bridge a £10m budget bap in 2024-25.
After the meeting, Ms Barker said: "For now it is very much business as usual for everyday council services. There will however be changes in the future.
"We will need to make difficult decisions about how we deliver services for local people working with a wide range of partners, including the voluntary sector across Woking. We will treat everybody fairly, ask for input and inform everyone as we travel this challenging road."
She said a review by auditors Grant Thornton would look at the decisions and actions that had contributed to the challenges now facing the council.
Most of the debt came when council bosses borrowed to build town centre skyscrapers in Victoria Place and replace hundreds of homes on the Sheerwater estate.
