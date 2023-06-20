Bankrupt Woking Borough Council scraps affordable homes plan
- Published
Affordable homes have become the first fallout after a council descended into bankruptcy and halted all new spending.
This month, Woking Borough Council issued a Section 114 notice to freeze all non-essential spending as its debts were forecast to hit £2.6bn.
It had planned seven affordable homes at Bonsey Lane but papers have said the project is "no longer viable at the current time and will be closed".
An emergency meeting will be held later to look at the Surrey council's debt.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the authority had planned the affordable homes "to meet housing standards and local needs, including those for key workers".
Councillor Ian Johnson said: "We did intend to provide seven affordable homes there, but because of the financial situation the council is in we couldn't actually afford to continue with that development."
He said the council would have to work with partners going forward to be able to "provide the homes that we so badly need".
Papers for the emergency meeting said the council would have to approach government to explore the prospect of financial support.
Documents said the authority faced an estimated £1.20bn deficit by 31 March 2024 and would need support "on a very large scale".
Most of the debt came when council bosses borrowed to build town centre skyscrapers in Victoria Place and replace hundreds of homes on the Sheerwater estate.
Interim finance director Brendan Arnold said the council would continue to deliver statutory services, particularly for the vulnerable and homeless.