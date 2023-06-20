London to Brighton Bike Ride: Family tribute after cyclist dies
- Published
A grandfather who died while taking part in the London to Brighton Bike Ride has been remembered by his family as an "amazing" person.
David Cooper was taking part in the event for the 24th time, making his first ride in 1999 after a quadruple heart bypass, his daughter said.
He died in Redehall Road in the Smallfield area of Surrey on Sunday morning.
He was days away from his 70th birthday, Louisa Necib said.
In a tribute, his daughter added: "Dad was an amazing person who would do anything for anyone. We are devastated."
Mr Cooper was one of thousands of riders taking part in the 54-mile (86.9km) route from the capital to the coast while raising funds for the British Heart Foundation (BHF).
"He loved taking part every year and it became a real family day out for everyone with more people joining him at every event," she said.
"This year alone ten members of our family and friends were taking part alongside him. "
Mr Cooper, from Battersea, London, was a father of three and grandfather of six.
"He loved his family and loved supporting the BHF and other charities and doing what he could for other people," Ms Necib added.
"He was just days away from his 70th birthday and we were all due to go on holiday together to celebrate."
Dr Charmaine Griffiths, BHF chief executive, said: "The event is such a special one and knowing that David rode in every ride since 1999 just shows what an inspirational fundraiser he was."
Surrey Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding Mr Cooper's death and are appealing for witnesses to the incident.
