Merstham: Buildings and vehicles alight in fire at farm
- Published
A number of outbuildings and workshops at a Surrey farm have caught fire overnight, with some nearby residents warned to keep doors and windows shut.
The fire on Netherne Lane in Merstham was reported at about 02:50 BST, Surrey Fire and Rescue Service said.
Station Commander Stephen Tilbury said: "Approximately 18 cars, two lorries and a multitude of vehicles and farm machinery [were] well alight."
Six Surrey fire crews were at the scene, together with two from London.
Mr Tilbury said a number of vehicles had been destroyed at Alsted Manor Farm.
"Small businesses were in the compound as well."
London Fire Brigade said firefighters from Wallington had been sent to assist Surrey Fire and Rescue Service.
Mr Tilbury said there had been no casualties.
"Our crews will be in attendance for the rest of today."
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.