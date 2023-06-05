London man in court over Epsom Derby track protest
A man has pleaded not guilty to causing a public nuisance after a protester ran on the racecourse at the Epsom Derby.
Ben Newman, 32, from Hackney, East London, appeared before Guildford Magistrates' Court in Surrey, where he denied the charge.
He was one of 31 people arrested on Saturday, including 12 on the racecourse grounds.
Mr Newman, from Homerton High Street, was remanded into custody until 6 July to appear before Guildford Crown Court.
