Gertrude Jekyll's home, Munstead Wood, purchased by the National Trust
The National Trust says it will restore the home and gardens of influential gardener Gertrude Jekyll after it purchased the site.
The charity acquired the "internationally significant" Munstead Wood, in Surrey, in a private sale with support from the government.
They are raising funds to "restore and reimagine" the 11 acre site.
Ms Jekyll transformed horticultural practices and gardens across the country until her death in 1932.
She introduced more than 30 new varieties of plants collected across Europe, and inspired others to take up gardening through her books and over 1,000 articles.
Ms Jekyll was also the first woman to be awarded the Royal Horticultural Society's Victoria Medal of Honour.
The estate near Godalming surrounds an arts and crafts house showcasing her collaboration with noted architect Sir Edwin Lutyens.
She once described her garden at Munstead Wood as "my workshop, my private study and place of rest".
Some of her original planting survives, while the formal paths, walls and pond designed by Sir Edwin remain intact.
A spokesperson for the National Trust said: "The Trust will now work with the community and partners to find the best ways to open it to visitors, but this will be dependent on raising funds to help restore and reimagine the garden and house."
Andy Jasper, head of gardens and parklands at the Trust, said Ms Jekyll's work at Munstead Wood had a "huge influence on garden design and planting not just in Britain but internationally".
Ms Jekyll was buried in a churchyard in Busbridge near Godalming.