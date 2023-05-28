Byfleet: Storage unit to be demolished after large fire
- Published
A storage unit which was badly damaged by a large fire is to be demolished.
The blaze at Access Self Storage in Byfleet, Surrey, broke out on 18 May.
Plumes of smoke were visible for miles around as nine fire crews tackled the flames. There were no casualties.
The storage company said that Woking Borough Council had completed its inspection of the site and advised that "due to the extent of the damage caused by the fire, the building is deemed a dangerous structure".
Access Self Storage said there were currently three independent and external fire investigators working on the incident.
In a statement the company said: "While we are focused on progressing matters as quickly as possible, the safety of customers and staff is paramount.
"We fully understand how upsetting this news is for our customers."
Pride in Surrey, a group which organises local LGBTQ+ events, tweeted about the fire, saying it was "braced for total loss" as it kept outreach and event equipment at the storage unit.