Epsom: Pedestrian dies days after suspected hit-and-run
A pedestrian has died in hospital four days after a suspected hit-and-run.
The 44-year-old man - who has not yet been named - was found unresponsive close to a BP garage on South Street, Epsom, at about 00:15 BST on 21 May.
A 59-year-old man who was initially arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving was released on police bail.
Officers from Surrey Police said they could not confirm details of the vehicle involved in the incident.
A force spokesperson appealed for information from anyone who may have been in the area at the time.
