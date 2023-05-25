Godalming Batman park bench mystery finally explained
The meaning of a bench in a Surrey park, with a Batman symbol and the initials DW has finally been revealed.
The bench in Godalming overlooking the River Wey was installed in the park in November 2022.
Daron Wyatt died in the arms of his husband Andy Wyatt, 49, "out of the blue" in November 2021.
Mr Wyatt said he wanted to create a memorial to Daron, who was the Batman to his Robin, and which has caused a stir on social media.
He said: "I know that in summer when the sun shines through that cut back, it will reflect on the water, so that's my way of giving him the bat signal.
"I can't put it in the sky, but I can put it in the river."
Mr Wyatt said there has been a stir on social media about the bench, with people wanting to know the meaning behind it.
He said Daron stood out as "one of the most amazing people" he had ever met in his life and that he was an "amazing mentor and friend".
Although he could not put the bat signal in the sky on the night of Daron's wake, Mr Wyatt said he wanted to find a way to do something for the "big, big Batman fan".
The pair loved Godalming, having moved there eight years ago, and got married on the bandstand in the Phillips Memorial Park, where the bench can now be found.
Mr Wyatt added: "We came here to build a life together, obviously he left us a lot sooner than anticipated.
"That's why I gifted the bench to the town because I wanted, and he would want, people to be able to use it."
