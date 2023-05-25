Epsom: Man arrested after suspected hit-and-run

Police say the man may have been hit by a car close to a BP garage near the ring road in Epsom

A man has been arrested after a suspected hit-and-run which left a man with life-threatening injuries.

He was found unresponsive in the road in South Street in Epsom at 00:15 BST on Sunday, Surrey Police said.

"It is believed he was involved in a collision with the driver of a car who failed to stop," a police spokesman said.

A 59-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He is also accused of failing to stop and failing to report a road traffic collision.

