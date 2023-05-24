Byfleet storage depot fire investigation 'will take weeks'
Investigators have said it will take weeks to identify the likely cause of a fire that destroyed a storage depot.
Dozens of people's belongings were lost in the fire which started last Thursday at the Access Self Storage unit in Oyster Lane, Byfleet.
Surrey Fire and Rescue Service commander Steve Love said the site was still dangerous and the investigation would be complex.
The devastation within the building was "significant", he added.
The fire was largely out but crews occasionally still turned over a hot spot, he said.
Mr Love said that investigators were not following any lines of investigation that suggested the fire was started deliberately and it would be "weeks before we're able to get close to identifying a probable cause".
He said: "There's a lot of information to be gained both from the premises owners and many of the people that were storing belongings within the site and it's going to take quite some time for us to actually sift through all of that detailed information."
