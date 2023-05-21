Epsom: Man found hurt in road after suspected crash
A 44-year-old man has been taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition after he was found unresponsive in the road.
Surrey Police says it was called to South Street in Epsom at 00:15 BST by colleagues from the South East Coast Ambulance Service.
Officers believe the man may have been hit by a dark-coloured car close to a BP garage near the ring road.
Parts of Epsom High Street were closed overnight but have since been reopened.
Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage, has been asked to contact Surrey Police.
