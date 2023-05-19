Large fire breaks out at West Byfleet commercial unit overnight
A large fire has broken out at a commercial unit, with 10 crews initially sent to the scene, Surrey Fire and Rescue Service says.
The blaze was reported at about 22:40 BST on Thursday at the unit on Oyster Lane, in West Byfleet.
Local residents are being asked asked to keep doors and windows closed.
Nine crews and three aerial ladder platforms are attending the incident, and the fire service says it expects to remain on the scene throughout the day.
Large plumes of smoke were reported in the area, with the A318 Oyster Lane closed in both directions.
