Surrey election results 2023: Conservatives lose seats in Tandridge
The Conservatives have lost two seats on Tandridge District Council.
The local authority has been run as a minority administration by the independents and Oxted and Limpsfield Residents Group Alliance.
It remains in no overall control, with the independents gaining both Tory seats, and the Liberal Democrats and the Residents' Association candidates retaining theirs.
Fourteen of the council's 42 seats were up for election.
The Conservatives are now the third largest party in Tandridge, with nine seats, behind the Liberal Democrats on 11 and the Independents on 14, with eight from the Residents' Association.
Across Surrey, six councils are fully up for election, while five have elections for a third of their councillors.
