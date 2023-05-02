Former Surrey Police PCSO jailed for 34 child abuse offences
- Published
A former PSCO has been jailed for six years after child abuse images were found on his phone.
William Redwood, 24, of Boghall Drive, West Lothian, pleaded guilty to making, taking and distribution of indecent images of children and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.
He was sentenced at Guildford Crown Court on 28 April.
Surrey Police said he met all of his victims before becoming a PCSO in Runnymede in 2019.
The images were discovered when his phone was seized, after his supervisor raised concerns that Redwood had accessed confidential information without a legitimate purpose.
His victims were aged between 12 and 17, and were both male and female.
Det Ch Con Nev Kemp said: "This case has had a devastating impact on the victims involved and I commend them for their bravery in providing us with statements which led to him pleading guilty at an earlier hearing.
"I hope all those affected by his abhorrent criminal actions can take some comfort in the fact that he is now behind bars and that it gives them some closure.
"It is extremely regrettable that Redwood had the privilege of serving as a PCSO with Surrey Police."
Redwood faced 37 charges, 34 of which related to offences involving causing or inciting children to engage in sexual activity.
The remaining three related to making indecent images of children.
A sexual harm prevention order was made against Redwood and he has also been barred from working with children.
