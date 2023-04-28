Crime bosses who used encrypted platform EncroChat jailed
- Published
Two crime bosses who conspired to buy and supply heroin, cocaine and guns on encrypted communications platform EncroChat have been jailed.
Raj Singh, of Guildford, Surrey, and Waqas Iqbal, of Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire, plotted "multi-kilo" drug deals in 2020, investigators said.
EncroChat was penetrated in 2020 by the National Crime Agency (NCA) and messages were intercepted and decoded.
Iqbal was handed a 12-year term on Friday at Guildford Crown Court.
Singh was jailed in February.
After Iqbal was sentenced, NCA operations manager Dean Wallbank said: "Though Iqbal and Singh operated within the London area they had criminal connections in multiple countries within mainland Europe and further afield.
"Like other high-end dealers, Iqbal and Singh are toxic and responsible for causing very serious levels of harm to society.
"They didn't care what bloodshed the guns and drugs led to, just as long as they made money."
Iqbal and Singh ran an organised crime group and worked together to buy and sell Class A drugs and firearms, the NCA said. They also planned to launder money and send ketamine to Canada.
They were known by their handles on EncroChat. Singh was called Salmonagent and Iqbal was Ghostshooter.
Police obtained EncroChat conversations and phone evidence where the men discussed buying drugs and guns.
The NCA investigated the pair as part of Operation Venetic - the UK response to taking down EncroChat.
Iqbal, 41, of Hurst Drive, admitted conspiracy to import 10kg of the Class A drug cocaine, conspiracy to transfer a prohibited weapon and money laundering.
Singh, 45, of Charlock Way, admitted conspiracy to supply the Class A drug cocaine, conspiracy to supply the class B drug ketamine and money laundering.
He also admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm upon a female police officer on a separate matter.
Singh was jailed for eight years and 10 months.