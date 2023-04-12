Surrey and Sussex Police forces offer non-degree route for new officers
- Published
Aspiring police officers can join two forces in the South East without having to commit to studying for a degree.
The chief constables of Surrey and Sussex Police have introduced a non-degree route for new officers ahead of a national scheme being launched.
Police say they hope it will open up a career in policing to candidates from more diverse backgrounds.
The new scheme is designed for applicants with or without a degree and comes into force immediately.
Surrey Police's Chief Constable Tim De Meyer said: "To offer choice in how to enter policing is so important, if we are to ensure that we are inclusive and can compete in the employment market for the very best people to serve alongside us."
Since 2019 those wishing to become a police officer in England and Wales have been required by the College of Policing to hold a degree-level qualification or complete a degree alongside their first three years on the job.
Jo Shiner, Chief Constable of Sussex Police, said: "Whether officers have a degree or not, it is their drive and commitment to public service that make them an asset to the police service and to their local communities."
Student officers already studying for a degree now have the option to transfer to the non-degree route, a Surrey Police spokesman said.
"While the route does not lead to a formal qualification, it will remain a requirement to achieve operational competence by the end of this period," he said.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.