Epsom: Two children injured after falling from fairground ride
Two children were injured after falling from a fairground ride in Surrey, police said.
The incident took place at the Hook Road Arena in Epsom at 19:10 BST on Monday.
A seven-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were taken to hospital for medical attention, South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) said.
Both children have since been discharged with minor injuries, Surrey Police confirmed.
One of the children was airlifted to a hospital in London, while the other was taken to St Helier Hospital in Sutton, south London, by road, a spokesperson for Secamb said.
Police worked with the organisers to close the Crazy Frog ride, and a police presence remains at the scene on Tuesday while officers investigate.
The fairground itself remains open.
Epsom and Ewell Borough Council's acting director of corporate services Andrew Bircher said all appropriate safety checks and paperwork were in place as part of the funfair's arrangement to rent the land from the council.
He said that the authority was "working closely" with the Health and Safety Executive, which is leading an investigation into the incident and added that the ride "remains closed until all safety checks have been completed."
Police are keen to speak to witnesses and anybody with footage of what happened.
