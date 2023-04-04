Epsom: Two children injured on ride at fairground
Two children were injured on a fairground ride in Surrey, police said.
The incident took place at the Hook Road Arena in Epsom at 19:10 BST on Monday.
One child was airlifted to a hospital in London after being injured on the ride, South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) said.
A second child was taken to St Helier Hospital in Sutton, south London, by road, a spokesperson for the ambulance service said.
Surrey Police worked with the organisers to close the site, and a police presence remains at the scene on Tuesday while officers investigate.
The Health and Safety Executive has also been informed.
Police are keen to speak to witnesses and anybody with footage of what happened.
